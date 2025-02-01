Scottie Barnes News: Double-doubles with five dimes
Barnes logged 20 points (8-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block over 33 minutes during Friday's 122-106 loss to the Bulls.
Barnes' ability to fill the stat sheet on any given game is absolutely impressive, and the star forward can post solid numbers both as a scorer, rebounder and/or passer on any given day. Barnes is on a roll of five straight games with at least 20 points, a span in which he's averaging 22.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now