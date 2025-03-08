Scottie Barnes News: Fills stat sheet in win Friday

Barnes provided 22 points (8-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 118-109 victory over Utah.

Barnes carried the Raptors to victory in this battle between rebuilding teams, and the star forward was at his best Friday after filling the stat sheet admirably -- he recorded at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. Barnes is averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game since the All-Star break, and he remains a valuable fantasy commodity despite the struggles the Raptors have endured all season long.