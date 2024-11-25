Scottie Barnes News: Fills stat sheet Sunday

Barnes ended with 18 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-12 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 122-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

Barnes didn't have his best shooting performance, but that shouldn't matter when analyzing the overall output he produced. The star forward, who has been deployed as a point guard in recent games, finished just three rebounds and three assists away from a double-double while also racking up three steals. Barnes has totaled 35 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds and four steals in his two appearances since returning from an 11-game absence.