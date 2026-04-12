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Scottie Barnes News: Full stat line in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Barnes contributed 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 136-101 win over the Nets.

Barnes took advantage of a favorable matchup in Toronto's regular-season finale, recording his third triple-double of the regular season. He led the Raptors in rebounds, assists and blocks, with his three swats coming after he logged just one over the previous five games. The star forward also finished as Toronto's third-leading scorer behind RJ Barrett (26) and Brandon Ingram (25) as the club clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
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