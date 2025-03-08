Fantasy Basketball
Scottie Barnes News: Good to go against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Barnes (hand) is available for Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barnes has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday despite dealing with a right hand contusion. Barnes has struggled with his outside shot as of late, converting just 19.4 percent of his 3.6 three-point attempts per contest across his last 10 outings.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
