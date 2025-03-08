Scottie Barnes News: Good to go against Washington
Barnes (hand) is available for Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Barnes has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday despite dealing with a right hand contusion. Barnes has struggled with his outside shot as of late, converting just 19.4 percent of his 3.6 three-point attempts per contest across his last 10 outings.
