Scottie Barnes News: Good to go Friday

Barnes (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Suns, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barnes will shed his questionable tag due to an illness and suit up Friday. The star forward will hope to bounce back after a lackluster offensive performance in Wednesday's loss to New Orleans, during which he posted nine points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field. In five March games, Barnes has averaged 16.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.8 minutes per contest.