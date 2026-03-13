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Scottie Barnes News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Barnes (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Suns, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barnes will shed his questionable tag due to an illness and suit up Friday. The star forward will hope to bounce back after a lackluster offensive performance in Wednesday's loss to New Orleans, during which he posted nine points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field. In five March games, Barnes has averaged 16.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.8 minutes per contest.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
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