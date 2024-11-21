Fantasy Basketball
Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 3:36pm

Barnes (eye) is available for Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves but will be on a minutes restriction, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Barnes has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing Toronto's last 11 outings due to a right orbital fracture. While Barnes will likely reclaim his starting spot from Ochai Agbaji, fantasy managers can also expect him to play less than his season average of 33.5 minutes.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

