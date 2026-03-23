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Scottie Barnes News: Hits for team-high 17 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 7:27am

Barnes accumulated 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-98 loss to the Suns.

The 17 points led the Raptors in a sluggish road performance. Barnes has scored at least 14 points in nine of 10 March contests despite a reduction in his shot volume, averaging 15.8 points, 5.7 boards, 4.4 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 threes on the month while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
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