Scottie Barnes News: Huge defensive effort not enough
Barnes logged 21 points (8-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to the Thunder.
The seven combined steals and blocks were a season high for Barnes, as the fourth-year forward continues to make a big impact at the defensive end. Barnes has recorded at least one block and one steal in 13 of the last 17 games, a stretch in which he's averaged 19.5 points, 7.0 boards, 6.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 threes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now