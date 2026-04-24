Scottie Barnes News: Leads Raptors to win
Barnes finished with 33 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-104 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Barnes put together a monster showing, combining with RJ Barrett for 66 points as the Raptors pulled out their first win of the series. Through three playoff games, Barnes is averaging 26.7 points, 7.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 35.7 minutes per contest.
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