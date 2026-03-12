Scottie Barnes News: Logs three steals vs. New Orleans
Barnes provided nine points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 loss to the Pelicans.
It was a tough performance offensively for Barnes, who failed to score in the second half while missing all seven of his field-goal attempts (including three attempts from beyond the arc). He contributed defensively with four stocks, and Wednesday was the 11th time this season that he has recorded at least three steals. Since the All-Star break, Barnes has averaged 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 threes, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks over 33.9 minutes per game.
