Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes News: Logs three steals vs. New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Barnes provided nine points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 loss to the Pelicans.

It was a tough performance offensively for Barnes, who failed to score in the second half while missing all seven of his field-goal attempts (including three attempts from beyond the arc). He contributed defensively with four stocks, and Wednesday was the 11th time this season that he has recorded at least three steals. Since the All-Star break, Barnes has averaged 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 threes, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks over 33.9 minutes per game.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scottie Barnes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scottie Barnes See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 10
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago