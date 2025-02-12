Scottie Barnes News: Near triple-double in loss

Barnes posted 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 131-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

The franchise cornerstone did it all despite the blowout, racking up stats in every facet of the game en route to his 17th double-double of the year and falling just three assists short of what would've been his second triple-double on the season. It was an encouraging contest for the 23-year-old, as his efficiency had taken a slight hit so far this month, shooting just 38.9 percent from the field in February prior to Wednesday's game, which makes for his worst mark of the season by a good margin. He'll look to keep building on the performance Friday against the Heat.