Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes News: Notches double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 6:38am

Barnes registered 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and nine assists across 35 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 win over the Heat.

Barnes followed up Friday's triple-double with another impressive result. He's hit the double-double threshold in four of six games since his return to action, and is carrying the load for the Raptors with RJ Barrett posting incredible numbers alongside him. He missed Toronto's last game against the Pacers, but Barnes' production should hold steady.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now