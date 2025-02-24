Scottie Barnes News: One board shy of double-double

Barnes finished with 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 127-109 win over the Suns.

RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley carried the Raptors on offense in this win, but Barnes still posted a solid line while ending just one board shy of a double-double. The versatile forward has reached the 20-point mark in just four of his nine outings in February, but he's looked excellent of late with averages of 18.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game in that nine-game stretch.