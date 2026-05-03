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Scottie Barnes News: Paces Toronto in season-ending loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 7:57pm

Barnes posted 24 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block across 37 minutes in Sunday's 114-102 Game 7 loss to the Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Barnes turned in an efficient performance en route to a game-high 24 points, albeit in a season-ending loss. He also led the team in rebounds and knocked down a triple after shooting 0-for-7 from beyond the arc over the previous three games. The star forward appeared in a career-high 80 regular-season games in the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.9 combined steals-plus-blocks in 33.5 minutes per contest.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
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