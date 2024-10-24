Scottie Barnes News: Poor showing in season opener

Barnes ended with nine points (3-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 136-106 loss to Cleveland.

Barnes is expected to be the leader of this young Raptors team both on and off the court, and this subpar showing in the season opener isn't going to cut it. Chances are this was just an off game for the star forward, however, and he still delivered solid numbers in other categories, such as rebounds and assists, so Barnes should have all the time in the world to shake off the rust in his shooting. After all, this was his first regular-season appearance since March 1. His 2023-24 campaign was cut short and limited to just 60 regular-season appearances due to a left hand fracture.