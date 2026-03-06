Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes News: Quiet outing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 12:40pm

Barnes amassed 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 loss to the Timberwolves.

This was a quiet showing by Barnes' standards as the Raptors dropped to 35-27 on the season. Overall, Barnes continues to churn out second-round value in nine-category formats this season with averages of 18.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.6 blocks and 0.9 three-pointers.

