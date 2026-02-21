Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes News: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Barnes (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Milwaukee.

Barnes was excused from Saturday's practice and won't suit up Sunday. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Thunder. With the star forward sidelined, Jakob Poeltl and Sandro Mamukelashvili are candidates to enter the starting five, while Collin Murray-Boyles, Gradey Dick and Jamison Battle could see increased minutes as well.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scottie Barnes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scottie Barnes See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago