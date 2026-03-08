Scottie Barnes News: Scores 17 points with five dimes
Barnes amassed 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-92 victory over Dallas.
Barnes did a nice job putting the clamps on Cooper Flagg, helping hold Dallas' star rookie to just 17 points on 7-for-17 shooting. Barnes finished with a team-best plus-25 differential in the blowout win, and as a bonus for 9-cat managers, he only committed one turnover in his 35 minutes of floor time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scottie Barnes See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 53 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 35 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 288 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 288 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2511 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scottie Barnes See More