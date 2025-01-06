Scottie Barnes News: Scores 21 points in loss

Barnes racked up 21 points (10-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes during Monday's 128-104 loss to the Bucks.

The 23-year-old delivered on both ends of the floor while finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind RJ Barrett (25 points), albeit in a losing effort. Barnes was fairly efficient Monday, though he struggled from beyond the arc while failing to make a three-pointer for the sixth time this season. Barnes did record his third consecutive 20-plus-point outing Monday, and he has shot 60.0 percent from the field in that three-game span.