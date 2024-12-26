Scottie Barnes News: Scores 26 points against Griz

Barnes accumulated 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 155-126 loss to Memphis.

Barnes and RJ Barrett combined for 53 points Thursday, but the duo's output wasn't enough in a blowout loss. Barnes has scored at least 20 points in two straight games, which he failed to do over his five prior outings. In the 14 games since returning from an orbital fracture injury, Barnes has averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 34.1 minutes per game.