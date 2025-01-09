Scottie Barnes News: Season-high four rejections

Barnes contributed 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 loss to the Knicks.

The four blocks were a season high for Barnes, who also scored at least 16 points for the eighth straight game. The 2021-22 Rookie of the Year appears to be finding his rhythm, averaging 22.1 points, 7.4 boards, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.3 threes and 0.9 blocks over that stretch while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor.