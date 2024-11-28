Fantasy Basketball
Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes News: Second straight double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Barnes ended Wednesday's 119-93 victory over the Pelicans with 17 points (7-23 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one block over 32 minutes.

The fourth-year star has looked good over the last four games since returning from an orbital bone fracture. Barnes has scored at least 17 points and dished at least six assists in all four contests while producing back-to-back double-doubles, averaging 20.8 points, 9.0 boards, 6.8 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks as he re-establishes himself as the linchpin of the Raptors' attack.

