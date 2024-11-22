Scottie Barnes News: Serves as point guard in return

Barnes (orbital) produced 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 win over the Timberwolves.

Barnes returned to action Thursday after missing Toronto's last 11 games due to a right orbital fracture. He ended up joining the starting five in place of Davion Mitchell and took over as point guard, with his six assists leading the top unit. So long as Immanuel Quickley (elbow) remains sidelined, Barnes could end up serving as Toronto's lead facilitator, which might allow him to improve upon the career-best 6.1 assists per game he averaged in 2023-24. Due to the recent absence, Barnes was operating under a light playing-time restriction Thursday, but he should eventually settle into a 35-minute-per-game role within the next contest or two.