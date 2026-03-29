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Scottie Barnes News: Sets new career high in assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Barnes totaled 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 15 assists, five rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 139-87 win over the Magic.

Barnes continued his run of impressive play Sunday, setting a new career high with 15 assists and adding 23 points. He has recorded at least 10 assists in four straight games, which is especially impressive considering he hadn't recorded double-digit assists since Jan. 20 before this streak. On top of his stellar playmaking, Barnes has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games. Over this run of four games, he is averaging 18.8 points, 12.3 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks in 30.5 minutes per contest.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
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