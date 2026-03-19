Scottie Barnes News: Solid all-around performance
Barnes notched 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 139-109 victory over Chicago.
This was Barrett's best scoring output since his 24-point effort in the loss to the Rockets on March 10, but his scoring numbers have experienced a bit of a regression of late. That's not a knock on his play, but simply the result of the Raptors being able to ride the hot hands of Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett. Barnes is still averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game since the beginning of March. His scoring numbers are a bit down, but he'll remain a strong fantasy alternative as long as he continues to fill the stat sheet on a steady basis.
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