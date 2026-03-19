Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes News: Solid all-around performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Barnes notched 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 139-109 victory over Chicago.

This was Barrett's best scoring output since his 24-point effort in the loss to the Rockets on March 10, but his scoring numbers have experienced a bit of a regression of late. That's not a knock on his play, but simply the result of the Raptors being able to ride the hot hands of Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett. Barnes is still averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game since the beginning of March. His scoring numbers are a bit down, but he'll remain a strong fantasy alternative as long as he continues to fill the stat sheet on a steady basis.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scottie Barnes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scottie Barnes See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 10
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago