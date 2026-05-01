Scottie Barnes News: Stellar showing in win

Barnes finished with 25 points (11-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, 14 assists, three steals and three blocks across 48 minutes in Friday's 112-110 win over Cleveland in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Barnes nearly had a triple-double. However, despite falling short of that mark, it was still a solid effort from the 24-year-old, who also recorded three blocks for a third consecutive contest while adding three steals, his most so far this postseason. With Brandon Ingram (heel) and Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) both sidelined, Barnes stepped up to lead his squad to an overtime win to tie the series at three games each. Quickley won't suit up for Game 7 on Sunday. Although Ingram has a chance to return for that contest, Barnes should remain heavily involved on both ends of the floor, regardless.