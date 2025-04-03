Scottie Barnes News: Struggles continue Thursday

Barnes totaled five points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Thursday's 112-103 loss to Portland.

Barnes failed to reach double-digit scoring for a third straight game, though his five dimes tied Jonathan Mogbo for most on the Raptors on Thursday. Barnes has been playing through a right hand injury, and it appears to be playing a part in his recent struggles. The severity of the injury could jeopardize Barnes' chances of playing in the second leg of the Raptors' back-to-back set Friday against the Pistons.