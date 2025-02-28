Scottie Barnes News: Will face Chicago

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said that Barnes (hip) is available to play in Friday's game against Chicago, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Barnes missed Wednesday's loss to the Pacers due to the left hip contusion, though he'll return to game action Friday. Over his last five outings, the star forward has averaged 20.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 blocks across 35.4 minutes per contest. He has shot only 23.5 percent from beyond the arc in that five-game span, putting up an average of 3.4 triples per game.