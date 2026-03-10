Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 10:36am

Pippen (toe) will not play Tuesday against the 76ers.

Pippen will miss his second straight contest Tuesday, but he remains day-to-day. Javon Small and Cam Spencer could pick up some minutes in Pippen's absence.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
