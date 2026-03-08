Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen Injury: Doubtful for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Pippen is doubtful for Monday's game against the Nets due to right great toe soreness.

Pippen has played in seven of the team's last eight games, but he appears set to miss Monday's contest as he continues to nurse a toe injury. If he is officially ruled out, Javon Small, Cam Spencer and Walter Clayton could see expanded roles.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scotty Pippen
