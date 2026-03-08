Scotty Pippen Injury: Doubtful for Monday
Pippen is doubtful for Monday's game against the Nets due to right great toe soreness.
Pippen has played in seven of the team's last eight games, but he appears set to miss Monday's contest as he continues to nurse a toe injury. If he is officially ruled out, Javon Small, Cam Spencer and Walter Clayton could see expanded roles.
