Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen Injury: Doubtful to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Pippen is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to low back soreness.

The Grizzlies have already locked up a spot in the Play-In Tournament, so there's no point in risking some of their regular rotation members. The doubtful tag suggests Pippen might not play, and if he ends up being ruled out, Cam Spencer, John Konchar and Vince Williams could see more time in the backcourt. Other players such as Luke Kennard (knee), Desmond Bane (groin) and Ja Morant (shoulder) are also carrying doubtful tags.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
