Scotty Pippen Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Pippen (toe) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Pippen has played a significant role for the Grizzlies this season, especially when Ja Morant (shoulder) can't play, who is also listed as questionable for this game. The 24-year-old guard has missed only one game during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. If he can't go Wednesday, Memphis may have to lean on Luke Kennard in the backcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now