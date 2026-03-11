Scotty Pippen Injury: Out again Thursday
Pippen (toe) is out for Thursday's game against Dallas.
Pippen will miss a third straight game, including his second in a row due to an injury that the Grizzlies are labeling as right great toe sesamoiditis. Before making his season debut in early February, the 25-year-old guard had previously missed time to begin the campaign while recovering from surgery on the great toe on his left foot. While the fact that Pippen's latest absence isn't being attributed to his surgically repaired toe is a welcome sign, the Grizzlies haven't indicated when he might be ready to resume playing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scotty Pippen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 102 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 93 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week3 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 48 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scotty Pippen See More