Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen Injury: Out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 11:13am

Pippen (toe) is out for Thursday's game against Dallas.

Pippen will miss a third straight game, including his second in a row due to an injury that the Grizzlies are labeling as right great toe sesamoiditis. Before making his season debut in early February, the 25-year-old guard had previously missed time to begin the campaign while recovering from surgery on the great toe on his left foot. While the fact that Pippen's latest absence isn't being attributed to his surgically repaired toe is a welcome sign, the Grizzlies haven't indicated when he might be ready to resume playing.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scotty Pippen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scotty Pippen See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago