Scotty Pippen Injury: Requires surgery on toe
The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Pippen will undergo a sesamoidectomy to address discomfort in his right big toe and is without a timeline for a return.
The guard is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure, and while a timeline for his return hasn't been established, the non-contending Grizzlies will most likely hold him out for the remainder of the season. Pippen has been limited to just 10 appearances so far in 2025-26, after his season debut was delayed while he recovered from a October surgery on the big toe on his left foot. His absence should help open up extra opportunities in the backcourt for rookies Walter Clayton (ankle) and Javon Small.
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