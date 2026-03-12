Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen Injury: Requires surgery on toe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 7:52am

The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Pippen will undergo a sesamoidectomy to address discomfort in his right big toe and is without a timeline for a return.

The guard is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure, and while a timeline for his return hasn't been established, the non-contending Grizzlies will most likely hold him out for the remainder of the season. Pippen has been limited to just 10 appearances so far in 2025-26, after his season debut was delayed while he recovered from a October surgery on the big toe on his left foot. His absence should help open up extra opportunities in the backcourt for rookies Walter Clayton (ankle) and Javon Small.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
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