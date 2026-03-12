Scotty Pippen Injury: Return timeline uncertain
Pippen will undergo a sesamoidectomy to address discomfort in his right big toe and is without a timeline for a return.
The guard is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure, but a timeline for his return to play won't be established until afterward. The Grizzlies should continue to give the younger members of the backcourt opportunities to develop until the club manages to shake the injury bug.
