Scotty Pippen Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Pippen has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz due to left great toe injury management.
Pippen will miss the front end of this back-to-back set but could return for Saturday's game against Miami. With the Grizzlies set to be extremely shorthanded in the backcourt, Cam Spencer, Jahmai Mashack and Javon Small should see an uptick in minutes.
