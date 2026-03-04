Scotty Pippen Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Pippen (toe) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Portland.
The Grizzlies are expected to hold Pippen out of action for toe injury management. In his likely absence, Javon Small and Cam Spencer are in line to share the minutes at point guard Wednesday.
