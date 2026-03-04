Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 11:24am

Pippen (toe) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Portland.

The Grizzlies are expected to hold Pippen out of action for toe injury management. In his likely absence, Javon Small and Cam Spencer are in line to share the minutes at point guard Wednesday.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
