Scotty Pippen Injury: Won't play Thursday
Pippen (toe) is out for Thursday's game against Dallas.
Pippen will miss a third straight game, though it's unclear if the Grizzlies are just giving him a rest day for the opening leg of a back-to-back set. With several other Memphis players sidelined, look for Cam Spencer (neck) and Javon Small to step up against the Mavericks.
