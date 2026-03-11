Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Pippen (toe) is out for Thursday's game against Dallas.

Pippen will miss a third straight game, though it's unclear if the Grizzlies are just giving him a rest day for the opening leg of a back-to-back set. With several other Memphis players sidelined, look for Cam Spencer (neck) and Javon Small to step up against the Mavericks.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scotty Pippen See More
