Scotty Pippen Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Pippen (toe) is out for Wednesday's game versus Portland.

Pippen will join Ty Jerome (calf) on the inactive list, so Cam Spencer, Javon Small and Walter Clayton figure to handle the point guard duties Wednesday evening. For now, Pippen can be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scotty Pippen See More
