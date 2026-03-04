Scotty Pippen Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Pippen (toe) is out for Wednesday's game versus Portland.
Pippen will join Ty Jerome (calf) on the inactive list, so Cam Spencer, Javon Small and Walter Clayton figure to handle the point guard duties Wednesday evening. For now, Pippen can be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scotty Pippen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 275 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 239 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 189 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2012 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2012 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scotty Pippen See More