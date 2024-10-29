Scotty Pippen News: Another double-digit assist effort

Pippen finished with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 126-123 loss to Chicago.

Starting point guard Ja Morant (thigh) was out for Monday's loss. Though Pippen didn't get the start, he got starter's minutes and functionally ran the team's offense. The performance marked Pippen's second consecutive with double-digit assists after handing out 12 dimes in 23 minutes during the home-opener win against the Magic. Pippen was not someone who was typically drafted in fantasy, but he's proving to be a strong source of production off Memphis' bench. The team is dealing with significant injuries to reserve players, but Pippen proved enough last season and has continued enough this season to seemingly earn coach Taylor Jeninks' confidence.