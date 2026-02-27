Scotty Pippen News: Back in starting five
Pippen is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Friday.
With Ty Jerome (thigh) sidelined, Pippen will make his second start in three games, joining Javon Small, Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper in the first unit. Pippen's last start was in a 123-114 loss to the Kings on Monday, when he posted six points, eight assists, two rebounds, five steals and seven turnovers over 22 minutes.
