Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen News: Cleared to play against OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 6:33pm

Pippen (toe) is available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Pippen popped up on Tuesday's injury report due to left toe soreness, but the issue isn't severe enough for him to be sidelined for Wednesday's contest. He's averaged 6.7 points, 3.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 14.6 minutes per game since the beginning of February.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
