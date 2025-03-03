Scotty Pippen News: Coming off bench Monday

Pippen is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Hawks on Monday.

Pippen started in Saturday's 130-128 loss to the Spurs, and he finished with 12 points, seven assists, four rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes. Even with Ja Morant (shoulder) ruled out for Monday's game, Pippen will come off the bench while Luke Kennard enters the Grizzlies' starting five.