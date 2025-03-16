Scotty Pippen News: Double-doubles off bench

Pippen produced 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 125-91 win over the Heat.

Luke Kennard got the start at point guard due to the absence of Ja Morant (shoulder), but Pippen ended up delivering an excellent stat line. He was the primary playmaking option off the bench and orchestrated the offense beautifully when on the court, which led to him ending with double-digit assists for the eighth time this season. As good as he was Saturday, however, fantasy managers must be cautious with what Pippen can bring to the table. His role is inconsistent, and his minutes would shrink considerably if Morant is eligible to return Monday against the Kings.