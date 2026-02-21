Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen News: Ejected in loss to Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Pippen was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to the Heat after engaging in a fight with Myron Gardner, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

It seemed Pippen was the one who went straight at Gardner, so it wouldn't be surprising if he received a fine or a suspension in the coming days. Pippen ended the game with 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block across 21 minutes off the bench.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scotty Pippen
