Scotty Pippen News: Explodes for season-high 30 points

Pippen closed Saturday's 142-131 win over the Bulls with 30 points (13-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and 10 assists across 31 minutes.

Pippen hadn't been putting up good scoring numbers of late, as he had failed to surpass the 15-point mark in four of his previous five contests. However, Pippen bounced back admirably and notched his best scoring mark of the campaign -- and by a wide margin. Pippen has been playing well as the starting point guard in place of Ja Morant (hip), and even though Pippen's numbers will experience a regression once Morant is ready to return, Pippen seems to have earned a steady role in the rotation going forward.