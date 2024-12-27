Fantasy Basketball
Scotty Pippen News: Four steals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Pippen finished Thursday's 155-126 victory over Toronto with 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and four steals in 21 minutes.

Pippen may have had a so-so shooting night, missing seven of the 12 shots he took in the win against the Raptors, but he continues to make an impact defensively, with four steals, which is the second time he's accomplished that feat this season. Pippen averages 1.1 steals per game, with 10.8 points per contest.

