Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen News: Getting start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 4:44pm

Pippen is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The Grizzlies will be shorthanded in the backcourt due to the absence of both Ja Morant (shoulder) and Desmond Bane (hip), so Pippen will takeover as the floor general. He's averaging 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game when deployed in a starting role this season.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
