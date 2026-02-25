Scotty Pippen News: Moves back to bench
Pippen isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Golden State.
Pippen started Monday night and generated six points, two rebounds, eight steals and five assists over 22 minutes. He'll retreat to a reserve role Wednesday, as Javon Small replaces him in the first unit.
